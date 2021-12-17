Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska Improves Best-Ever Unemployment Rate
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Nebraska’s unemployment rate has dropped to 1.8% for November 2021. That’s a decrease from the state’s rate of 1.9% for October 2021, and it’s the lowest rate any state has ever reported.
“Nebraska has beaten our own national record for the lowest unemployment rate—now at 1.8 percent,” said Gov. Ricketts. “This historic achievement is a sign of the unwavering resilience and work ethic that define us as Nebraskans. It’s clear for all of America to see: Nebraskans just don’t quit!”
Nebraska’s Preliminary Employment Statistics for November 2021
-
Unemployment Rate: 1.8%
- #1 in the nation
- Lowest rate on record in the United States
-
Labor Force Participation: 68.4%
- Tied for #2 in the nation
- Employment-to-Population Ratio: 67.2%