"Lust Life Love" is Available Now on VOD! A Bisexual, Polyamorous Sex Blogger Falls Madly in Love with a Monogamous Man

Logo for the film "Lust Life Love" L to R: Stephanie Sellars as “Veronica,” Makeda Declet as “Maya,” and Jake Choi as “Daniel” meet at a polyamorous party in “Lust Life Love,” now available on VOD. L to R: Rolando Chusan as “Pedro” and Stephanie Sellars as “Veronica” having fun in “Lust Life Love,” now available on VOD.

With a focus on emotional connectivity as well as pleasures of the flesh, "Lust Life Love" explores the lifestyle challenges between three people in New York.

My goal was to make a movie that authentically presents polyamory and the highs and lows of a sexually adventurous lifestyle.” — Stephanie Sellars

"LUST LIFE LOVE" EXPLORES THE SEX-POSITIVE WORLD OFPOLYAMOROUS RELATIONSHIPS"Lust Life Love," the feature directorial debut of co-directors Stephanie Sellars and Benjamin Feuer, is based on Sellars's own personal experiences with polyamorous relationships. Sellars, who plays the lead role of "Veronica," also wrote and produced "Lust Life Love." A Manhattan-based filmmaker, Sellars has been a chronicler of and participant in New York's LGBTQ+ community since her inaugural "Lust Life" column for the New York Press. Curious, candid and uninhibited, she bares far more than skin in her semi-autobiographical portrayal in "Lust Life Love."In "Lust Life Love," Veronica Willow is a thirty-something bisexual blogger who writes about her polyamorous sex life in New York City. Independent, confident, sensual and free, Veronica seems to have it all: girlfriend Joanne, lover Pedro, an array of intriguing friends and strangers she enjoys at sex parties. Then she meets monogamous though unhappily married Daniel. Seduced by the challenge, Veronica pursues him, and they dive into an affair. After Veronica's other relationships drop away and Daniel gets divorced, she attempts to cultivate a triad relationship with him and her friend Maya, but unexpected jealousy causes her heart and identity to turn inside out. Will Veronica and Daniel's relationship remain intact, and can they both discover what they truly need with each other?Following the virtual premiere in February 2021 at the Berlin Independent Film Festival, where it won Best Romance Feature, "Lust Life Love" was acquired by 1091, the global distribution partner and platform for film and television creators and content providers. "Lust Life Love" went on to be awarded Most Watched Film at the New Renaissance Film Festival, Best LGBTQ Feature at Queens World Film Festival, and the Freedom Award at FilmOut San Diego LGBTQ Film Festival. "Lust Life Love" was released by 1091 on Digital HD and Cable VOD on October 12, 2021."My goal was to make a movie that authentically presents polyamory and the highs and lows of a sexually adventurous lifestyle. Not only because I find this subject fascinating, but because I have never seen it portrayed in a narrative film in a way that is specific, accurate and honest," said Sellars.With a focus on emotional connectivity as well as pleasures of the flesh, the plot of "Lust Life Love" centers on the lifestyle challenges between three people -- bisexual, sex blogger Veronica (Sellars), unhappily married (monogamous) realtor, Daniel, played by Jake Choi (ABC's Single Parents & American Housewife) and free-spirited Maya, played by Makeda Declet (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, House of Payne, Being Mary Jane).The film features Jeanna Han (Scream Queens) as Joanne, Tony-Award-winning actor Bill Irwin as Veronica's judgmental dad, veteran actress Alexis Rhee (Black Panther, Crash, Blade Runner) as Daniel's mother, newcomer Rolando Chusan (Promised Land) as Pedro, and comedian Robert Kelly in a cameo role."From script to screen, our vision was to craft a narrative of real moments through the talent and diversity of our cast, the raw energy of actual sex party locations, and background performers from the sex positive community. Throughout the process, Stephanie often revisited her experience to ensure that every moment was rooted in truth," said Feuer, co-director.Sellars began writing the screenplay as a graduate film student at Columbia University, where she met co-director Feuer. Shot almost entirely in Manhattan and Brooklyn, the creative team includes Director of Photography Ari Rothschild, editor Ayelet Gil-Efrat and composers Jay Lifton and Simon Taufique.Along with Sellars, the film was produced by Alena Svyatova, and co-producers Sola Fasehun and Simon Taufique."LUST LIFE LOVE" is available for rent or purchase here: https://geni.us/LustLifeLove Filmmaker Website: http://www.stephaniesellars.com/

