'Reboot Camp' Film to Drop NFTs of David Lipper, Jessica Belkin, Nicole Aniston, Chaz Bono, Ja Rule, and David Koechner

‘Reboot Camp’ Film to Drop 11 NFTs with Mogul Productions Featuring Stars From the Film Including David Lipper, Jessica Belkin, Nicole Aniston, Chaz Bono, Ja Rule, and David Koechner

(LtoR) From writer/director Ivo Raza's 'Reboot Camp,' David Lipper as Gordon St. Pierre in a cleansing exercise with Ja Rule and David Koechner, as themselves.