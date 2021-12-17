HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Welcomes Carole Johnson Back to HHS as New HRSA Administrator

Bids farewell to senior HHS official Tom Inglesby who will replace Johnson in her previous role with the White House COVID-19 response team.

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra released a statement welcoming Carole Johnson back to HHS as the new administrator of the Health Resources Services Administration. Johnson was previously the testing coordinator for the White House COVID-19 response team and will be replaced in that role by senior HHS official Tom Inglesby.

Secretary Becerra’s on Carole Johnson’s return to HHS:

“With Carole Johnson's return, HHS gains a leader for its Health Resources and Services Administration with deep health expertise who has been integral to the Biden-Harris Administration's fight against COVID-19. Not only does Carole know how to leverage the most effective tools to battle the most pressing public health challenges, she has a strong track record of getting results at the state and national level. In New Jersey, as state Human Services Commissioner, Carole successfully expanded access to health services and demonstrated a strong commitment to health equity. Under President Obama, she was a key leader in government-wide responses to the emergence of Ebola and Zika and to addressing the opioid crisis and other behavioral health challenges and, most recently under President Biden, she has corralled medical personnel and first responders to turn the Delta tide across COVID-19 hot spots. In her new role, the Biden-Harris Administration and our nation will continue to benefit from Carole's experience and policy acumen.”

Secretary Becerra’s on Tom Ingelsby’s departure:

“Tom is a highly valued member of our HHS team and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Tom as he advances the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to expand testing as part of the White House COVID-19 response team. Tom’s work is recognized not only in the U.S. but around the world for his work in public health and pandemic preparedness. At HHS, he has played a critical role in identifying how to help communities who need the most help in our work to mitigate COVID-19. His talent for quickly assessing new data and science to determine the best path forward has routinely been an asset to the Administration at large. With Tom at the White House, our nation will continue to benefit from his expertise as we tackle the pandemic.”