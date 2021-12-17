December 17 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Announces Year-End Hours of Service for Business Filing

Denver, December 17, 2021 - In observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Colorado Secretary of State's office will be closed December 23 (after 1 p.m.), December 24, and December 31.

Due to yearly maintenance, online services will be unavailable from 11:30 p.m. on Friday, December 31 until noon on Saturday, January 1 and services like filing and searching will be affected.

Mergers or other paper documents must be received in the office no later than December 30. Do not wait until late afternoon on December 30 to submit your paper filings as circumstances beyond our control (weather, illness, etc.) may prohibit our ability to process your filing in the timeline you are attempting to achieve. Filings not received during scheduled business hours will be processed the next working business day.

You should plan ahead and file earlier by using a delayed effective date, and time if necessary, for filings that must be effective on December 31.

Filing deadlines will not be extended.

For more information on merger/paper filings and COVID, click here. Email business@coloradosos.gov or call (303) 894-2200 with any questions.