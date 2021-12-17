3rd Judicial District Nominating Committee sends the names of three ...

Submit Release
TOPEKA—The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for district judge to Gov. Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who will fill the vacancy created by Chief Judge Richard Anderson’s December 11 retirement. 

The 3rd Judicial District is Shawnee County. 

The nominees are: 

  • Jessica Domme, Tecumseh, assistant attorney general 

  • Jessica Heinen, Topeka, deputy district attorney 

  • Todd Thornburg, Topeka, special assistant attorney general, Kansas Department of Labor 

Eligibility requirements 

Nominees for district judge must be: 

  • at least 30 years old; 

  • a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and 

  • a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office. 

Term of office 

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term. 

Nominating commission 

The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Toby McCullough, Rossville; and Daniel Crow, Thomas Lemon, Randall Phillips, Rebecca Sanders, and Eric Stafford, Topeka. 

