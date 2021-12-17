Submit Release
DHARA™ listed on Washington Technology’s FAST 50 Companies

Sastry Dhara

DHARA CONSULTING GROUP, INC

DHARA CONSULTING GROUP, INC (DHARA™) is ranked 4 th among the Washington Technology's FAST 50 group of companies.

We are very pleased with the recognition from industry. We will continue to strive harder to serve our customers and work collaboratively with our industry partners. ”
— Sastry Dhara, President/CEO
ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working collaboratively with our Government and Industry partners, DHARA CONSULTING GROUP, INC has achieved consistent growth in revenues and contracts over the past 4-5 years. We are pleased to report that for the year 2021, our company is ranked 4 th among the Washington Technology's FAST 50 group of companies. This is our first time being placed on this list. Our grateful acknowledgements go to our employees, customers and industry partners.

See link below:https://washingtontechnology.com/fast50lists/fast-50-lists/2021/

Sastry V Dhara
DHARA CONSULTING GROUP, INC
