DHARA CONSULTING GROUP. INC awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 Certifications

DHARA CONSULTING GROUP, INC receives all important ISO Certifications (27001:2013 and 9001:2015), propelling the Company towards better serving customer base

We are truly excited to receive ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 Certifications. These are stepping stones for us to be a trusted partner for our customer missions.”
— Sastry Dhara, President/CEO
ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DHARA CONSULTING GROUP, INC has invested in establishing a robust Quality Management System and went through several rounds of Audit(s) by independent agencies, and was finally awarded the ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 Certifications.

These certifications are a testament to the robust security and process-centric approach DHARA takes to all its customer engagements. With these important steps, DHARA has already initiated its work towards eventual CMMC Certifications.

AT DHARA, our focus is to ensure all the tenets of ISO are adhered to, both in letter and spirit. Our employees are fully supportive of the quality-focus and adhere to it without exceptions. The biggest beneficiaries of our investment in ISO Certifications are our customers such as US Air Force, Dept. of State, US Navy and NASIC.

