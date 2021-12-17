AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced that the “Remain in Mexico” (MPP) program has been restored through a permanent injunction. United States Fifth Circuit Judge Andrew Oldham affirmed the trial court’s decision against the Biden Administration in a thorough, 117-page opinion. MPP is a Trump-era policy that requires immigrants seeking to enter the U.S. illegally to remain in Mexico until U.S. courts can rule upon their immigration status.

“The Supreme Court has spoken and people around the country are feeling the effects of the poorly planned immigration changes Biden and Harris have forced upon us,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I fought to protect our southern border and won. I will not allow the safety of Texas residents to be left to the mercy of a reckless president.”

Approximately 70,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended and assigned to the MPP program from early 2019 until early 2021, when the Biden Administration discontinued it. The number of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has more than doubled since then.

Read a copy of the opinion here.