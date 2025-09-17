Attorney General Ken Paxton is announcing the arrest Modesta Vela in Starr County for operating an illegal ballot harvesting scheme during the 2022 general election.

Attorney General Paxton’s years-long investigation focused on a ballot harvesting operation targeting numerous Texans over the age of 65. Due to the findings of this investigation, a grand jury issued a true bill indictment against Vela for intentionally and knowingly influencing a Texan’s vote in the presence of the ballot during the voting process, which is an offense punishable as a state jail felony.

Following the indictment, Vela was arrested in Starr County on September 4.

“Though liberals and the left-wing media like to pretend otherwise, we know that election fraud is real and a serious threat,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Criminals trying to steal our elections and rig the democratic process will be found, arrested, and prosecuted. Modesta Vela was trying to take advantage of voters and broke the law by illegally ballot harvesting and targeting a Texan seeking to engage in our elections. Now, it’s time for Vela to answer for her actions in court.”