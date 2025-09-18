In 2025, Attorney General Ken Paxton has continued to lead the national legal charge in defending our freedoms, upholding the rule of law, and stopping the radical Left in its tracks. The major victories secured in just this year alone build upon a legacy of success during his tenure as Texas Attorney General, where he has always been on the frontlines in the battle to protect our values and save our nation.

“Guided by my conviction to serve the people of Texas, I have never backed down from taking on the radical Left and the lunatics trying to destroy this country. We have marched from victory to victory, successfully upholding the rule of law, administering justice, and punishing wrongdoers,” said Attorney General Paxton. “No matter the pushback, obstacles, and attacks from all sides, I will always fight for Texas and give whatever it takes to win. From the beginning, I have been committed to delivering real results for Texans, and the record makes it clear that we are doing exactly that. There is no substitute for victory, and through the grace of God, we will continue to secure win after win on behalf of the people of Texas.”

In 2025 So Far: In addition to many other wins, listed below are victories Attorney General Paxton has secured for Texas and the nation in just this year alone.

He became the first Texas official to formally partner with President Donald Trump during his second term to assist in the deportation of illegal aliens.

In a joint motion with President Trump’s Department of Justice, he struck down a law that gave illegal immigrants in-state tuition benefits at the expense of Texas taxpayers.

He successfully defended Texas’s voter ID laws and busted an illegal vote harvesting scheme that led to the arrest of multiple individuals, including corrupt elected officials.

He is helping Make America Healthy Again by securing historic legal agreements with large corporations such as Kellogg’s to remove toxic dyes from food.

He continued his lawsuit against Pfizer for misleading the American people with false claims about the COVID-19 vaccine, and he sued pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly for illegally bribing medical providers to prescribe certain drugs.

He secured a $1.375 billion settlement with Google, delivering a historic win for Texans’ data privacy and security rights and marking the highest recovery nationwide against Google for any attorney general’s enforcement of state privacy laws.

He sued and secured a victory over Blackrock, State Street, and Vanguard—three of the largest financial corporations in the world—for illegally manipulating the American energy market to raise costs for consumers and undermine national security by decreasing energy production.

When Democrat legislators took financial incentives to flee Texas and break quorum, he sued and defeated Beto O’Rourke and investigated George Soros’ group for their unlawful fundraising.

He sued to hold the runaway Democrats accountable for abandoning Texas and forfeiting their seats.

He defeated a Biden Administration regulation that would have forced the Texas foster care system to impose radical gender ideology.

He successfully defended women’s sports by defeating Dallas ISD’s attempt to illegally allow biological boys to participate in girls’ competitions.

He sued U.S. Master’s Swimming for deceptively allowing men to compete in women’s sports.

He blocked the city of San Antonio from using taxpayer funds for out-of-state abortion tourism.

He won before the U.S. Supreme Court to require age verification on pornography websites.

Attorney General Paxton also shut down a network of illegal abortion clinics across the state and arrested Texas abortionists.

He made Texas the national leader in protecting citizens’ data privacy and security by establishing one of the most aggressive privacy and technology enforcement initiatives in the country, which achieved unprecedented results.

He opened an investigation into a potentially unlawful land development scheme led by the East Plano Islamic Center.

He protected offshore drilling from the Biden Administration’s last-minute attempt to indefinitely stop the economic development of massive portions of energy-rich sites.

He blocked taxpayer dollars from funding liberal guaranteed income schemes in Harris County.

Attorney General Paxton encouraged all Texas public schools to bring back prayer in the classroom and ordered the posting of the Ten Commandments in schools.

He secured a nationwide $7.4 billion settlement against Purdue Pharma and the Sackler Family for their role in fueling the catastrophic opioid crisis.

The winning didn't just start in 2025. Attorney General Paxton has a long history of securing landmark victories and taking bold, courageous action on behalf of Texans.

Suing and Defeating the Corrupt Biden Administration: Attorney General Paxton sued the lawless Biden Administration over 100 times, winning the vast majority of cases and setting a historic precedent for stopping federal overreach. Even CNN acknowledged these landmark victories, writing a story on “Why Texas is a legal graveyard for Biden policies.”

Fighting Illegal Immigration: From day one of the corrupt Biden Administration, Attorney General Paxton led the charge in stopping Biden from protecting violent illegals. He stopped Biden’s unlawful freeze on deportations and then defeated Biden’s unlawful Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy that allowed illegal aliens to access benefits and employment reserved for those lawfully in the Nation.

Holding Big Pharma Accountable for its Role in Worsening the Opioid Crisis: Attorney General Paxton has obtained settlements committing nearly $3.34 billion in funds for Texas from companies that helped fuel the catastrophic opioid crisis.

Standing Up to Big Tech: Attorney General Paxton secured an unprecedented $1.4 billion settlement with Meta (Facebook) and sued TikTok to safeguard user data privacy.

Securing the Border: Attorney General Paxton successfully ordered the Biden Administration to continue the construction of the border wall and defeated the Biden Administration’s attempt to remove the Rio Grande border buoys that Texas placed to prevent illegals from entering America. He also stopped the Biden Administration from auctioning off any border wall materials before President Donald Trump took office.

Ensuring Election Integrity: In the landmark Supreme Court case, Texas v. Pennsylvania, Attorney General Paxton sued battleground states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in the United States Supreme Court for unconstitutional changes in their 2020 election laws that led to a stolen election.

Protecting Life: Attorney General Paxton won a unanimous victory before the Texas Supreme Court, upholding the Human Life Protection Act, and also successfully defended the Texas Heartbeat Act, saving the lives of tens of thousands of babies. In addition to defending Texas’s pro-life laws, he led the legal effort to ensure Texas defunded Planned Parenthood and sued to recover $10 million in Medicaid payments that Planned Parenthood stole from Texas taxpayers.

Fighting Human Trafficking and Sex Trafficking: Attorney General Paxton created the Human Trafficking and Transnational Organized Crime (HTTOC) section of the Texas Attorney General’s office to fight back against the horrific crime of human trafficking through investigations, prosecutions, training, and raising awareness. Through a collaborative law enforcement effort, Attorney General Paxton also helped shut down Backpage.com, the largest online sex trafficking marketplace in the world at the time.

Solving Cold Cases: In 2021, Attorney General Paxton created the Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit, which assists law enforcement agencies across the state in the investigation and prosecution of unsolved homicides, missing persons, and other cases. Under his leadership, the Unit has solved decades-old homicides and located a woman who had been missing for over 40 years after the murder of her parents while she was a baby.

Upholding the Second Amendment: Attorney General Paxton stopped the Biden Administration’s attempt to ban private firearm sales, protecting Americans’ Second Amendment rights from the radical, anti-gun left. He also sued Biden’s ATF and blocked a rule from going into effect that would reclassify pistols with a stabilizing brace as a “short-barreled rifle.”

Stopping the Radical Transgender Movement: He sued the NCAA for deceptively allowing men to compete in women’s sports and completely defeated Biden’s radical rewrite of Title IX that would have forced Texas schools and universities to allow biological men to use women’s restrooms, locker rooms, and other sex-specific spaces.