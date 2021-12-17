oute 201 (Gillespie Hollow Road) Reopens Today

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 is pleased to announce the reopening of the section of Route 201 (Gillespie Hollow Road) in Washington Township, Fayette County that was closed due to emergency slide repairs. The closure is located between Route 4003 (Brownsville Road) and Sisley Town Road. The roadway will reopen today at 6 p.m.

Emergency slide repairs were necessary to stabilize the area. The clearing of necessary vegetation and rock scaling for the installation of anchors and mesh netting was accomplished utilizing unique and specialized equipment and harnessing for equipment, tools, materials, and project staff. This physically demanding work was performed by GeoStabilization International (GSI), a Denver Colorado based company. Their motto is “Our passion is to develop and install innovative solutions that protect people and infrastructure from the dangers of geohazards”. The partnership of Plum Contracting, GSI and PennDOT was a key component in competing the work ahead of schedule.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

