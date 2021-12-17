Submit Release
ADVISORY – DUNMORE – MONDAY – PennDOT to Highlight Northeast Region's 2021 Construction Season

Dunmore, PA - On Monday, December 20, at 11:00 AM, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 4 executives will hold a press conference to discuss the 2021 construction season in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

WHAT: PennDOT District 4 executives to hold a press conference to discuss the 2021 construction season. WHEN: Monday, December 20, 2021; 11:00 AM WHERE: District Office, 55 Keystone Industrial Park, Dunmore, PA 18512

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, 570-963-4044

