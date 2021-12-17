DHEC Statement about CDC's MMWR Reports Evaluating the Effectiveness of Test to Stay Strategy for K-12 Students

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 17, 2021

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reviewing both MMWR reports released by CDC today evaluating the effectiveness of a "test-to-stay" strategy for students in K-12 grades. This strategy would allow schools to perform rapid tests on K-12 students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the hopes that more students can remain in class rather than quarantining students who may not develop an infection. DHEC recognizes the effectiveness of in-person learning and how important being in school is for the academic, social and mental development of our youth. We also want to ensure that all students, teachers and faculty, have a safe and healthy school community.

DHEC continues encouraging vaccinations for all eligible residents, which now include ages 5 and older. The agency also continues to recommend universal masking in public settings and in areas of high and moderate transmission.

DHEC will continue to work with federal and state partners to implement evidence-based strategies to combat COVID-19 and its variants in South Carolina.