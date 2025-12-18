South Carolina’s Infant Mortality Rate Increases from 2022 to 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – An annual report released by the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) shows a decline in health outcomes for infants in the first year of life, with the state’s 2023 infant mortality increasing 2.9% from the previous year. The source of the infant mortality data is DPH Vital Records, and the annual report is generated once all deaths are reported and analyzed.

In 2023, 403 infants died during the first year of life in South Carolina for a rate of 7.0 deaths per 1,000 live births. That figure is up from 392 in 2022 (a rate of 6.8 deaths per 1,000 live births).

While year-to-year changes are modest, this reversal signals slowing progress in reducing infant mortality in the state.

“The loss of even one newborn is too many and should be deeply concerning to all of us,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DPH interim director. “These numbers are a stark reminder of how urgent the work to improve the health outcomes of infants in South Carolian remains. The persistent disparities we see, especially among Black and rural families, demand focused and sustained action.”

Racial and ethnic disparities persisted in 2023, with infants born to Black women dying at more than twice the rate (11.7) of white women (5.2). Additionally, the infant mortality rate among births to Hispanic mothers increased for the first time in five years, rising from 4.1 in 2022 to 5.9 in 2023.

The three leading causes of infant death in 2023 were:

Disorders related to preterm birth and low birth weight

Congenital malformations or birth defects

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

While infant deaths due to birth defects decreased 26% from 2022, deaths due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) increased by 19.5%, continuing an upward trend that began in 2020.

Accidental deaths, which are mostly from unsafe sleep practices, accounted for 8.2% of all infant deaths in 2023, down from 9.2% in 2022, and dropped from third to the fourth leading cause of death.

Reducing the state’s infant mortality rate is a key strategy of the 2025-2030 South Carolina State Health Improvement Plan, released earlier this year.

“DPH is fully committed to reversing this trend and ensuring every baby in South Carolina has the healthiest possible start,” said Danielle Wingo, DPH Bureau of Maternal and Child Health Director. “But we recognize we can’t do this work alone. We are strengthening partnerships and aligning statewide strategies to support families before, during, and after pregnancy.”

DPH, which houses the state’s Title V program, continues to partner with entities such as the South Carolina Hospital Association, the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the South Carolina Chapter of the March of Dimes. Title V is the federal Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant program, which supports states in improving the health and well-being of mothers, infants, children and youth, including those with special health care needs.

DPH administers many programs committed to improving the health of women and infants before, during and after pregnancy.

