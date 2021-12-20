Submit Release
Delta-8 THC Pre-Rolls Now From GRH Kratom: Bubba Kush & CBG Strains Available

a photo of two Bubba Kush Delta-8 THC Pre-Rolls laying out of their packaging, which is pink

1g of Delta-8 THC infused hemp flower per Pre-Roll

The newest addition to the GRH cannabinoid lineup is Delta-8 THC Pre-Rolls. Filled with 1 gram of premium hemp flower each, two stellar strain options.

Thrilled with how these Pre-Rolls turned out, I think people are really going to enjoy the effects of both strains.”
— Kemal Whyte, CEO/Founder
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's a new product announcement from GRH Kratom / Grassroots Harvest. Delta-8 THC Pre-Rolls are now available from the Austin, TX manufacturer & distributor. Find out all the details about these powerful Pre-Rolls below, and see where to get some at only $12 each.

What’s The Difference Between THC's?

Delta-8 THC Pre-Rolls are stunningly similar to those made with their cannabis cousin, Delta-9 THC, but are federally legal. Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC are both isomers of THC, however it’s believed that Delta-8 tends to be a bit weaker in effects than Delta-9. That means Delta-8 infused flower, like the hemp flower found in these Pre-Rolls, is able to act very much like regular rolled flower.

Two Strains To Choose From:
These Delta-8 Pre-Rolls are available in two different hemp strains, which should provide users with different effects on use. Here are the strains available.

Bubba Kush: This classic strain is now in a Delta-8 THC twist. This strain tends to be very relaxing, leaving one feeling tranquil and blissful after use. Great to unwind after a long day.

CBG: This is a blend of potent Delta-8 THC and up-and-coming CBG (cannabigerol), which is a cannabinoid many think has beneficial aspects. The combination of both should lead to effects that are ultra-pleasant both physically and mentally.

Premium Quality Pre-Rolls From GRH- Product Specs

At only $12 each, these Pre-Rolls are ideal for any budget.
Each package hold one (1) Pre-Roll inside.
These Delta-8 smokables are made with the ideal amount of hemp flower, 1 gram, per Pre-Roll. That makes them ready to go whenever you are. Great to share with friends or use for multiple sessions.
These Pre-Rolls come in super light paper with a filter, rolled in a bit of a cone shape in order to accommodate all the ground flower inside. A real treat.

Shop the new Delta-8 THC Pre-Rolls at grhkratom.com and decide if you’re a Bubba Kush lover or a CBG fan, or maybe both. Only $12 each.

Check out the whole line of Delta-8 from GRH, with raw flower available as well.

Jasmin Weber
Grassroots Harvest
+1 (833) 457-2866
