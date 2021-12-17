Submit Release
Vermont State Police provides update on school threat cases

 

Vermont State Police provides update on school threat cases

 

Over the past 24 hours, school officials in northern Vermont reported three potential threats to the Vermont State Police, notified their school communities and modified operations. The incidents were reported at the Canaan School (case number 21A5007182), Williamstown Middle & High School (21A3007230), and North Country Union Junior High School (21A5007176). The state police investigated these reports and found no evidence to suggest any of the reported threats were credible. No one has been arrested or charged in connection with these incidents. The state police is unable to provide additional details, and questions may be directed to school officials.

 

