State ends operation of isolation / quarantine facilities

Posted on Dec 17, 2021 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) will cease state-wide operation of isolation / quarantine facilities on December 31, 2021. This is pursuant to Governor Ige’s Emergency Proclamation related to COVID-19 dated November 29, 2021 which says, “… the counties shall continue to have direct responsibility for emergency management within their respective county.”

Anyone who tests positive or is a close contact of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 is advised to follow DOH’s Home Isolation and Quarantine Guidance. This guidance can be found under the “resources” tab at hawaiicovid19.com.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency such as trouble breathing, or chest pain should call 9-1-1.

The Delta and Omicron variants are highly transmissible. It is likely anyone who tests positive will have infected household members by the time they get test results. Therefore, they are advised to self-isolate at home.

# # #

