Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,203 in the last 365 days.

State ends operation of isolation / quarantine facilities

Posted on Dec 17, 2021 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) will cease state-wide operation of isolation / quarantine facilities on December 31, 2021. This is pursuant to Governor Ige’s Emergency Proclamation related to COVID-19 dated November 29, 2021 which says, “… the counties shall continue to have direct responsibility for emergency management within their respective county.”

Anyone who tests positive or is a close contact of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 is advised to follow DOH’s Home Isolation and Quarantine Guidance. This guidance can be found under the “resources” tab at hawaiicovid19.com.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency such as trouble breathing, or chest pain should call 9-1-1.

The Delta and Omicron variants are highly transmissible. It is likely anyone who tests positive will have infected household members by the time they get test results. Therefore, they are advised to self-isolate at home.

# # #

PDF: State ends operation of isolation / quarantine facilities

You just read:

State ends operation of isolation / quarantine facilities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.