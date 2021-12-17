PUPPY LOVE SMART TREATS Announces First "PATRIOT" Bravery Award for "Lola" who Saved Owner from Intruder.
Small Dog Saves Owner from Intruder and Wins First PUPPY LOVE "PATRIOT" Award Issued by PUPPY LOVE SMART TREATS. Lola becomes a National Hero!
PUPPY LOVE INTERNATIONAL (www.puppylove.international) is proud to announce its first "PATRIOT" award to "Lola," a one year old Pomeranian who tackled an intruder in a South Florida home.
PUPPY LOVE INTERNATIONAL is a new company with a breakthrough dog treat and is the ONLY such company that uses a special ingredient that is FDA, Canada Health and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) approved.
As part of it's commitment to dogs of all kinds PUPPY LOVE INTERNATIONAL initiated the "PATRIOT" awards for any dog that displays courage in any task.
"Dogs are remarkable animals that serve with us in the military and have some of the most dangerous missions such as bomb sniffing and detection. They serve with law enforcement in a variety of roles from crowd control, chasing criminals, sniffing drugs. Their life is just as much on the line as their handlers," says Baron Storm. "Then we have the family dogs who offer incredible love and loyalty to every family member. They protect the family when they need to without hesitation, no matter what the danger may be. Then of course there are those special dogs that help with special needs people." He added.
This was the case with Lola. About 2:00am in the morning she was sleeping on her owners bed at her home just north of Ft. Lauderdale Florida. (Owner chooses to remain anonymous for security reasons)
An intruder, an older short person, was sliding open a patio door that had not been locked. Lola who has great hearing, immediately started barking and woke up her owner who understandably was terrified. The small dog then ran into the living room and attacked the intruder biting him on the leg. He apparently tried to hit the dog with his large flashlight but missed and fell backwards over the coffee table. At this time Lola's owner came into the living room in time to see Lola attacking the man's face while he was on the floor. He scrambled up and ran from the house. The police were called but LOla was treated as a hero.
Lola happens to be listed on the www.puppylove.international website and as we heard the story it was a natural story to be able to provide this little dog with the very first "PATRIOT" award for bravery.
Now LOla proudly wears her new "PATRIOT" dog collar. She also gets a lifetime supply of PUPPY LOVE dog treats.
The company welcomes similar stories from any dog owner. Just contact WIN TV which is the aren't company of Puppy Love International.
As a company we are proud to recognize the courage and service of dogs in any capacity. Please feel free to contact us with your story of exceptional doggie adventures.
