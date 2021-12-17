First Financial Trust Webinar on Taking the Mystery out of a Company Retirement Plan is Available on YouTube
EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent webinar, Taking the Mystery out of a Company Retirement Plan Including the Impact of the Current Financial Market hosted by First Financial Trust in mid-November is now available to be viewed on YouTube via The Savings Bank website www.tsbawake24.com.
Conducted by Andrew DiNuccio, Investment Officer and Manager of the 401(k) program at First Financial Trust, a subsidiary of The Savings Bank, the webinar focused on the financial market in 2021, factors affecting recent and future markets including inflation, political landscape, China, supply chain crunch, cyber security, and expectations for the financial market in 2022. He also reviewed what to look for in setting up a new 401(k) plan, and how to potentially lower costs and increase benefits on an existing 401(k) plan.
Webinar topics included:
• different capacities you can select your retirement plan advisor to act in
• the differences and benefits of a 3(38) and 3(21) advisor
• the constantly shifting ERISA landscape
• how a fiduciary investment advisor can take the challenging burden off of a business owner
• tax benefits employers and employees receive by investing into a defined contribution retirement plan
• how a retirement plan advisor works directly with tax advisors to ensure you are taking full advantage of these benefits.
In addition to viewing the webinar, those interested can also arrange for a review of an existing plan to see if costs can be reduced, or an investment strategy can be modified or work through the benefits of starting a 401(k) plan by contacting Andrew DiNuccio at 617-658-7624.
The November webinar was the most recent in an ongoing program of webinars hosted by The Savings Bank to address important and relevant financial topics. Additional information regarding future topics can be obtained by emailing marketing@tsbawake24.com.
###
FIRST FINANCIAL TRUST, NA, a subsidiary of The Savings Bank, is a nationally chartered trust bank focused exclusively on investment management, trust administration, estate settlement, 401(k) advisory services, and personal financial planning for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations.
Securities and advisory services offered through First Financial Trust are not insured by FDIC or DIF; are not deposits of or other obligations or guaranteed by the Bank and are subject to investment risks including the possible loss of principal invested.
Karen Benedetti
