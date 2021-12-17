Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on the news that Idaho’s already low unemployment rate dropped yet again to 2.6-percent in November, down 0.2 percentage points from October.

“Idaho is consistently in the top five states for our very low unemployment rate. For four straight months, Idaho’s labor force has grown, and Idahoans are working. Our success shows that limited government regulations, low taxes, and responsible government lead to more opportunity and prosperity for our citizens. On behalf of the people of Idaho, I also want to express deep appreciation for our Idaho businesses for your continued dedication to making Idaho a great state and supporting your communities. Congratulations, Idaho!” Governor Little said.

Idaho tied with Vermont for fourth lowest unemployment rate in the country. Nebraska, Utah, and Oklahoma came in first through third, respectively.

Details about Idaho’s announcement on the November unemployment rate is available here: https://idahoatwork.com/2021/12/17/idahos-november-unemployment-rate-drops-to-2-6/

