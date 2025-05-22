Shelley to host ‘Capital for a Day’ on May 28
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Shelley on May 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Heart 2 Hand Bingham Food Pantry, located at 180 S. Holmes Ave.
Officials joining Governor Little include:
- Idaho Lt. Governor Scott Bedke
- Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt
- Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Mat Weaver
- Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator Cally Younger
- Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton
- Division of Financial Management Administrator Lori Wolff
- Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes
- Idaho State Board of Education Executive Director Jenn White
- Department of Lands Deputy Director Michele Anderson
- Department of Health and Welfare Deputy Director Monty Prow
- Department of Environmental Quality Regional Administration Katy Bergholm
- Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick
“Capital for a Day is a great opportunity for myself and my administration to hear from Idahoans about the needs of their community,” Governor Little said. “I look forward to sharing this tradition with the good people of Bingham County and learn how we can better serve them.”
