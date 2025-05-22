Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Shelley on May 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Heart 2 Hand Bingham Food Pantry, located at 180 S. Holmes Ave.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

Idaho Lt. Governor Scott Bedke

Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt

Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Mat Weaver

Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator Cally Younger

Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton

Division of Financial Management Administrator Lori Wolff

Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes

Idaho State Board of Education Executive Director Jenn White

Department of Lands Deputy Director Michele Anderson

Department of Health and Welfare Deputy Director Monty Prow

Department of Environmental Quality Regional Administration Katy Bergholm

Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick

“Capital for a Day is a great opportunity for myself and my administration to hear from Idahoans about the needs of their community,” Governor Little said. “I look forward to sharing this tradition with the good people of Bingham County and learn how we can better serve them.”