Dyer County Resident Arrested for Tax Fraud, Theft and Forgery

DYERSBURG - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Edward Ruff, II, in Dyersburg. Revenue special agents arrested Ruff, 44, at his business. Bond was set at $10,000.

On December 13, 2021, the Dyer County Grand Jury indicted Ruff on six counts of crimes against revenue officers, one count of theft, and one count of forgery. The indictments allege Ruff submitted false documents when registering a boat and trailer and four other motor vehicles.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This arrest underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Ruff could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of crimes against revenue officers and forgery. Additionally, he could be sentenced up to six years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $10,000 for theft.

The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Danny Goodman, Jr.’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###