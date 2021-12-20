TikTok Influencers The BlondeJon and JoeySendz Launch first NFT Collection, The Junior Punks, of its Kind

The Junior Punks Collection is the first NFT released by social media stars where social content & rare art collide to create next level Metaverse experiences.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Junior Punks NFT collection is a complete disruption to the traditional NFT market by curating their NFT’s sales with top-tier viral content and rare fine art value.

Social media influencers @TheBlondeJon and @JoeySendz have released their own NFT collection, The Junior Punks.

The Junior Punks is a brand new collection of 5,555 pixel art characters on the Ethereum blockchain. with a winter tier 1 & 2 whitelisting days prior. Supporters were given 3 ways to get on the Junior Punks whitelist of 555:

1. Get a classic baby doll from any store & write #JuniorPunks on the forehead, take a picture of it and post it on your story and tag @TheJuniorPunks.

2. Level up in the Discord.

3. Invite 15 people to the Discord community.

“The idea of Junior Punks was birthed on a trip to Big Bear Mountain in California with some other influencers and we realized that the NFT projects we had been investing in didn't have much ‘life’ or true interaction to them.” says TheBlondeJon, a member of the popular TikTok group, the Rangerz.

“What I mean by ‘life’ is really showing the community that this is a new business venture not just for us, but for everyone who is a part of it”, TheBlondeJon continues.

By purchasing a Junior Punk NFT, holders are qualified to participate in a chance to win a pair of the much anticipated HTC’s ViveFlow, a Tesla Model 3 Performance, and a trip with two companions to Los Angeles, CA. It also grants all owners access to exclusive content such as their VR art gallery and access to their private AMA discussions with A-list celebrities, notable Blockchain VIP’s, professional athletes, and well known music artists within the creator community. A number of high-profile celebrities like NFL's Vikings -Anthony Barr, Rappers Cuban Doll and Dream Doll, Influencer Lana Rhodes, former NBA player and founder of the @IamBlackSanta are all owners of the collection.

Essentially, by investing in the Junior Punks community, you'll instantly be a part of a massive, exclusive community of experts discussing the future of NFTs, teaching new community members the basics, supporting and connecting with people in similar industries, and being the first to hear about new announcements and opportunities. The value is undeniable. Exclusive Junior Punks owners will be able to participate in the Discord community conversations with macro-influencers, AGT winners, entrepreneurs, celebrities and more daily. An added value bonus will be having access to exclusive in-person events and in the Metaverse.

“Junior Punks NFT collection has the best of both worlds” say’s co-owner JoeySendz.

Junior Punks Unpacked

This collection represents great change and presents to people the chance to open themselves up to a new world of opportunity; it’s the very first of its kind. There will be 15-20 ultra-rare 1/1 NFT's. The 2 tiered presale ran from December 17 - December 19th for 2.3k whitelisted members, with the public sale launching today December 20th at 6pm PST. Official prices are 0.15 Ethereum, but the whitelist members got full value for a lower price.

Meet the Creators – @TheBlondeJon and @Joeysendz

TheBlondeJon is mostly known for his Tik Tok following of 4.7M, but has also has years of experience in ecommerce as well, not only has he built a large following on his personal social platforms, but is also apart of the Tik Tok rangers where they’ve collaborated with celebrities like Lizzo and more.

Joeysendz is known for comedic videos on Tik Tok. Joey has been doing crypto, ecommerce, social

media, and sales for years and has been all in on the NFT community for months now.



Join the Junior Punks Community

