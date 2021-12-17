GIOSTAR Chicago is Conducting Research on Stem Cell Therapy, Which May Help Patients with Osteoarthritis in the Knee
Osteoarthritis in the Knee is the Most Common Form of Arthritis, and Studies Show it Can be Combated Using Regenerative Techniques
You can avoid taking heavy medications and going through risky surgeries by opting for a more-natural regenerative therapy.

Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research (GIOSTAR), a world leader in stem cell research, was one of the first institutions in the world to obtain approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—under the expanded access for compassionate use program—to treat COVID-19 patients using stem cells.
Dr. Anand Srivastava, Co-Founder of GIOSTAR, and winner of the 2020 Outstanding Achievement Award presented by the Society of American Asian Scientists in Cancer Research (SAASCR), is carrying out groundbreaking research on stem cell therapy and other regenerative techniques. This valuable research is being used to help patients combat a vast array of diseases, such as cancer, COVID-19, and osteoarthritis in the knees.
A recent 2021 study discusses how COVID-19 patients are able to regain lung function after stem cell therapy. This research promotes the use of stem cell therapy as a possible therapeutic option for COVID-19 patients.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Osteoarthritis is a Leading Cause of Work Disability in the United States
Scientists and doctors alike are constantly searching for new treatments and therapies that can help reduce the pain and symptoms of this joint disease. According to the CDC, over 32.5 million Americans suffer from osteoarthritis. With so many people in pain, it has become imperative to find better medical solutions that can help patients cope with the debilitating side effects of this disease.
Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and occurs most commonly in the hands, hips, and knees. Patients who are suffering from osteoarthritis in the knees have to deal with a variety of symptoms such as pain, stiffness, swelling, and loss of flexibility of their knees.
This disease may be caused by a variety of factors such as age, hereditary factors, and even the weight and underlying medical conditions of the patient. Repetitive injuries to the knees can also increase the chances of an individual developing this joint disease.
Understanding How Osteoarthritis in the Knee Occurs
The joints in the human body are covered in cartilage to help cushion the constant movement of the limbs. However, when a patient has osteoarthritis this cartilage is unable to stay intact and begins to disintegrate. The loss of this joint protection results in the bones being forced to rub together without any cushioning to protect them. This is what leads to the stiffness, inflammation, and swelling this disease is notorious for.
Patients who have osteoarthritis in the knee have several treatment options available to them that can help them overcome their symptoms.
Studies Support the Use of Regenerative Techniques Such as Stem Cell Therapy for Osteoarthritis in the Knee
A 2018 comprehensive review examined 18 research studies and concluded that there is a good amount of evidence that promotes the use of stem cell therapy to help patients with osteoarthritis of the knee recover. The hope is that with more in-depth studies conducted, the beneficial effects of stem cell therapy for diseases such as osteoarthritis in the knee will become even more apparent.
Another recent review study has regarded Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP)—another regenerative technique—as one of the most effective and highly recommended treatments for osteoarthritis of the knee. The authors of this systematic review argued that PRP therapy should actually be the first choice for injection therapy for patients who have osteoarthritis of the knee.
“You can avoid taking heavy medications and going through risky surgeries by opting for a more-natural regenerative therapy,” said Shelly Sood of GIOSTAR Chicago. “Regenerative therapies like stem cell therapy and PRP therapy can help you heal from diseases such as osteoarthritis of the knee. These therapies are effective because they’re minimally invasive and they help your body activate its own healing mechanisms.”
The medical experts at GIOSTAR are continually conducting groundbreaking research. Their efforts have led to the development of state-of-the-art regenerative techniques that can safely and effectively help better manage a variety of conditions including osteoarthritis in the knee. Patients who are looking for relief from this debilitating health condition should seek help from medical experts, and consider regenerative options for a less invasive route to recovery.
