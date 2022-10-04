More Seniors Choosing to 'Age in Place' Over Nursing Homes: Here's Why
With the recent pandemic and trends in society, nearly 8 out of 10 adults say they prefer aging at home. Let's explore the reasons behind this trend.
A senior care referral company can help fill in the gaps while their family is at work or taking care of their children. We kind of act like the glue that helps keep families together."”UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study conducted by the AARP found that a growing number of seniors are choosing to age in place, or remain in their own homes as they get older, rather than move into a nursing home or assisted living facility. The 'Home and Community Preferences Survey' displayed that 77% percent of adults 50 and older want to remain in their homes for the long term. Additionally, a recent survey by the American Advisors Group has determined that the COVID-19 pandemic has only encouraged seniors to stay in their homes as they age - due to obvious health concerns. There are a number of reasons for this trend, which we'll explore in more depth below.
One of the primary reasons seniors are choosing to age in place is that they want to maintain their independence. For many older adults, the thought of moving into a nursing home is a scary one, as it can feel like they're giving up their independence. By staying in their own homes, they can continue to live their lives on their own terms.
Another reason seniors are choosing to age in place is that it's more cost-effective than moving into a nursing home. The average cost of a nursing home in the United States is over $90,000 per year—and that's for a private room. Assisted living costs even more, with the average price tag coming in at over $100,000 per year. For seniors on a fixed income, these costs simply aren't feasible. Staying in their own homes is a much more affordable option.
Finally, many seniors choose to age in place because they want to be close to their friends and family members. When you move into a nursing home or assisted living facility, you're often moving away from the people you love. This can be difficult for both you and your loved ones. If you stay in your own home, you can remain close to the people who matter most to you.
One alternative to nursing homes that's becoming more common is to work with a senior care agency that can provide in-home senior care services. This way, you can get the help you need to age in place without having to give up your independence or move away from your loved ones.
"Working with elderly caregivers at home provides you with flexibility and support. Most people in their middle ages do not have the ability to care for their elderly parents around the clock, but they don't want to check out completely. A senior care referral company can help fill in the gaps while their family is at work or taking care of their children. We kind of act like the glue that helps keep families together."
- Julian Ocampo, Managing Director at Lux Senior Care
As you can see, there are a number of reasons why more and more seniors are choosing to age in place. If you're considering this option for yourself or a loved one, it's important to weigh all of the pros and cons before making a decision. With careful planning and support from loved ones, aging in place can be a great option for many seniors.
