Eliminate in ground oil water separators, Hydro Engineering Inc's HE/S1
No construction required for the HE/S1 above ground 3 compartment oil water separator. This also eliminates design cost for in ground oil water separators!
We had an independent lab do a pre and post treatment test of the water and the results were excellent.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrokleen HE/S1 above ground oil water separator and solids settling system is affordable, efficient, and effective. It is an easy to maintain, low energy oil water separator that is primarily focused on removing two major waste contributors in wash wastewater: oil and suspended solids. Wastewater treatment using HE/S1 technology is often all that is required to meet wastewater discharge requirements.
— Rick Kral
HE/S1 inflow is controlled automatically. A system ready signal is sent to an upstream delivery source when the system can accept wastewater. As wastewater enters, it is directed vertically downward through a quiescent feed tube where fluid velocity is stabilized and slowed to promote particle separation from waste stream. When fluid exits quieting tube, flow is redirected vertically upward and into a second tank which provide additional solids settling and a large oil coalescing pack. Velocity reduction and flow reversal combine to maximize solids/liquid separation and solids settling.
As water ascends through coalescing pack, flow direction is continuously changed to ensure microscopic oil droplets contact and adhere to coalescing pack's surface and form larger droplets. These larger coalesced droplets then float to the surface where they are skimmed.
Skimmed oil is routed to a decanter where oil is further separated from wastewater and gravity drained to a waste oil receptacle. Clarified liquid resides in a final chamber until it is discharged to a drain or subsequent treatment processes either by gravity or pump.
Solids that accumulate in base of cone bottom of tanks are removed by manually opening tank drain valves, or automatically with an optional timer controlled motorized ball valve drain system. These valves are plumbed into a common drain line to simplify drain connection.
HE/S1 provide abilities to discharge wash water from vehicle and equipment washing, either for acceptable sewer discharge or to be recycled for re-use back to pressure washers. Hydrokleen water treatment systems, including HE/S1 are certified to UL 979 Standard for Water Treatment Appliances and have expanded to include Canadian and European standards.
Alan McCormick
Hydro Engineering Inc
+1 801-972-1181
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other