Eliminate in ground oil water separators, Hydro Engineering Inc's HE/S1

Above Ground Oil Water Separator

No construction required for the HE/S1 above ground 3 compartment oil water separator. This also eliminates design cost for in ground oil water separators!

We had an independent lab do a pre and post treatment test of the water and the results were excellent.”
— Rick Kral
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrokleen HE/S1 above ground oil water separator and solids settling system is affordable, efficient, and effective. It is an easy to maintain, low energy oil water separator that is primarily focused on removing two major waste contributors in wash wastewater: oil and suspended solids. Wastewater treatment using HE/S1 technology is often all that is required to meet wastewater discharge requirements.

HE/S1 inflow is controlled automatically. A system ready signal is sent to an upstream delivery source when the system can accept wastewater. As wastewater enters, it is directed vertically downward through a quiescent feed tube where fluid velocity is stabilized and slowed to promote particle separation from waste stream. When fluid exits quieting tube, flow is redirected vertically upward and into a second tank which provide additional solids settling and a large oil coalescing pack. Velocity reduction and flow reversal combine to maximize solids/liquid separation and solids settling.

As water ascends through coalescing pack, flow direction is continuously changed to ensure microscopic oil droplets contact and adhere to coalescing pack's surface and form larger droplets. These larger coalesced droplets then float to the surface where they are skimmed.

Skimmed oil is routed to a decanter where oil is further separated from wastewater and gravity drained to a waste oil receptacle. Clarified liquid resides in a final chamber until it is discharged to a drain or subsequent treatment processes either by gravity or pump.

Solids that accumulate in base of cone bottom of tanks are removed by manually opening tank drain valves, or automatically with an optional timer controlled motorized ball valve drain system. These valves are plumbed into a common drain line to simplify drain connection.

HE/S1 provide abilities to discharge wash water from vehicle and equipment washing, either for acceptable sewer discharge or to be recycled for re-use back to pressure washers. Hydrokleen water treatment systems, including HE/S1 are certified to UL 979 Standard for Water Treatment Appliances and have expanded to include Canadian and European standards.

Alan McCormick
Hydro Engineering Inc
+1 801-972-1181
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Eliminate in ground oil water separators, Hydro Engineering Inc's HE/S1

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Environment, Manufacturing, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alan McCormick
Hydro Engineering Inc
+1 801-972-1181
Company/Organization
Hydro Engineering Inc
865 West 2600 South
Salt Lake City, Utah, 84119
United States
+1 801-972-1181
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We believe in conserving water and protecting our environment. Through innovation, we achieve these goals. Our Hydroblaster pressure washers, Hydrokleen water reclaim systems and Hydropad above ground wash rack products promote water conservation and compliance with environmental regulations. Hydro Engineering Inc. has been in operation since 1980. We began independent certification of our equipment to US UL standards in 2000. We have expanded these certifications to include Canadian and European standards. Many products feature both the CE and cETLus marks. Our Certified Management Plan has been in effect since 2009 and is now updated to ISO9001:2015.

https://www.hydroblaster.com/About.htm

More From This Author
Eliminate in ground oil water separators, Hydro Engineering Inc's HE/S1
Hydro Engineering Inc all new Autoblaster, automatic screen cleaning system
View All Stories From This Author