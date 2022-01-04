Eliminate in ground oil water separators, Hydro Engineering Inc's HE/S1

About

We believe in conserving water and protecting our environment. Through innovation, we achieve these goals. Our Hydroblaster pressure washers, Hydrokleen water reclaim systems and Hydropad above ground wash rack products promote water conservation and compliance with environmental regulations. Hydro Engineering Inc. has been in operation since 1980. We began independent certification of our equipment to US UL standards in 2000. We have expanded these certifications to include Canadian and European standards. Many products feature both the CE and cETLus marks. Our Certified Management Plan has been in effect since 2009 and is now updated to ISO9001:2015.

