Hydro Engineering Inc all new Autoblaster, automatic screen cleaning system
Safe, simple, cost effective screen reclaiming were primary considerations in the design of Autoblaster. And it come to work every day!
It checks all the boxes for us: Improved quality, increased output, lower labor costs, lower chemical use, ease of use, and a safer work environment.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoblaster design provides a safe, simple, and cost effective tool for reclaiming screens.
— Bob Chambers
Autoblaster design goals include: eliminate hand held pressure washers that place operators in an environment where chemical and overspray is considered hazardous, and to eliminate operator fatigue and inconsistency in screen reclaim quality.
An Autoblaster is a tool that provides exacting screen cleaning results with every screen reclaimed.
Screen reclaiming is no longer the worst job in screen printing!
Autoblaster is designed for screen sizes of 25” X 36”, a primary screen size for the textile market. This design incorporates a conveyor drive system moving at 1” per second. When screen is placed on conveyor, it moves through the Autoblaster where high-pressure water jets clean both sides of screen simultaneously. A Hydro Engineering Inc Hydraulic Power System (UL1776 certified) powers this cleaning station. Optional illuminated inspection station can be mounted at screen entry and exit points on the Autoblaster.
While emulsion softener and dehazer are still required in the reclaim process, their use will be reduced considerably by the enhanced cleaning ability of the Autoblaster.
Typical steps For reclaim process:
1. Card excess ink at press, remove tape from frames
2. Apply emulsion remover to print side of screen and ink degrading to ink well side of screen, and allow to dwell for product recommended time period
3. Place screen on conveyor, run through Autoblaster
4. Inspect screen; if there is a ghost image in screen, continue
5. Apply ghost image remover, brush on ink well side of screen and allow to dwell
6. Place screen on conveyor, run through Autoblaster
This reclaim process removes ink and emulsion as a semi solid. A stainless-steel sump box with discharge pump sitting under Autoblaster drain automatically pumps collected reclaim water to your discharge point.
We also provide 2 options for solids filtration with the following suggestions:
1- 20 screens per day - CFS3 manual solids filter system
1-100’s of screens per day - CMAFU-2 automatic solid filtration system
Uncut video or ARS/Autoblaster reclaiming screens