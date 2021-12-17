Missouri Attorney General Receives 7,500 Emails From Parents, Sends 52 Cease and Desist Letters, Multiple Schools Drop Mask Mandate Policies

Dec 17, 2021, 10:23 AM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt opened up the email inbox illegalmandates@ago.mo.gov to hear from parents about school districts that are continuing to enforce mask mandates and quarantine orders despite the recent Cole County ruling. Since then, the Attorney General’s Office has received 7,500 emails to that inbox, a majority of which are concerned parents and some students opposed to mask mandates and quarantine orders.

“Last week, I empowered parents to provide information about their child’s school district and if they’re continuing to enforce mask mandates and quarantine orders despite the recent Cole County ruling. Since then, we’ve received a tremendous response from parents who are fed up with school districts across the state continuing to force their children to wear a mask all day or quarantine when they’re perfectly healthy,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “My Office has worked diligently to identify non-compliant school districts and send cease and desist letters to those districts. We will continue to fight these mask mandates and quarantine orders and enforce the law.” Further, the Attorney General’s Office has sent out 52 cease and desist letters to school districts around the state where the Office received information from parents that the school district was continuing to enforce mask mandates and quarantine orders. Because of the letters sent by the Attorney General’s Office, a number of school districts have either already rescinded or plan to rescind their mask mandates, quarantine orders. The Attorney General’s Office will continue to investigate and send out cease and desist letters to non-compliant school districts.