S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control RFR Committee to Meet Dec. 20, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 17, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Request for Final Review (RFR) Committee of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet immediately following the adjournment of the 12:00 p.m. Board meeting at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street,  Columbia,  South Carolina. The agenda is available here.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

Those with business before the Board should contact the Clerk of the Board at boardclerk@dhec.sc.gov for assistance. 

During South Carolina's COVID-19 response, DHEC, as the state's public health agency, must make the health and safety of our employees and community members a priority. Therefore, any person attending the meeting in person will be asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

###

