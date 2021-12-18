Dubarry of Ireland tweeds at The Wine & Country Shop

20 of the most luxurious gifts of all kinds that will impress even the most discerning this holiday season

Our editors have curated a collection of the most glamorous and unique items for those in your life who have it all and are living the ultimate Wine & Country lifestyle.

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine & Country Life Magazine Releases Annual Luxury Gift Guide 2021

‘Tis the season for gift-giving! The Wine & Country magazine is dedicated to celebrating the terroir and the makers of Virginia wine country. Their editors have done the work for shoppers looking for last-minute gifts this season, finding 20 of the most luxurious gifts of all kinds that will impress even the most discerning country dweller this holiday season. Talented Virginia artists, jewelers, designers, builders and others are creating masterworks that are truly beautiful. Gift ideas range from heirloom-quality diamond jewelry for her to an antique Davidoff humidor for the man who has everything. Perhaps some vintage Louis Vuitton would be ideal, or bespoke chaps for an avid equestrian by master craftsman Chuck Pinnell like those he made for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. If those don’t seem quite like the perfect gift, consider the addition of a greenhouse, a designer carriage house or horse stable for a country estate. Other meaningful gift ideas include an Omega Seamaster Chronometer watch like the one worn by James Bond, heritage jewelry, luxurious travel arrangements or a high-tech custom-fit saddle designed by an Olympian equestrian. Always popular amongst stylish outdoors-lovers are Dubarry of Ireland tweeds worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. They are comfortable and fashionable choices for the sophisticated country lifestyle that carries one from the barn to town. Whatever luxury presents are chosen, gift-givers can be sure the recipient will be utterly delighted with these sophisticated and glamorous ideas created and curated by the talented artisans and small business owners in Virginia's wine & hunt country.

Discover what to buy that someone who has it all and is the toughest on the list to gift. Gift-giving inspiration is ready in this delightfully extravagant “Guide to Luxury Gifts with Wine & Country Style" with its emphasis on artisan-made and local.