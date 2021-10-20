The Ultimate Wine & Country Tailgating Guide for the Perfect Steeplechase Party

Create a Luxury Wine & Country Life Equestrian Tailgate by RL Bethke

Wine & Country Life magazine shares expert advice on how to make your race day tailgate amazing, from setup and menus to equestrian fashion.

Each fall is like a homecoming reunion. It is wonderful to spend the day outdoors enjoying the excitement of the races with friends” — Editor-in-Chief, Jennifer Bryerton.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine & Country Life magazine is pleased to debut the Wine & Country Tailgate Guide. Virginia’s wine and horse country celebrates the beautiful autumn steeplechase season in luxurious style, and Wine & Country Life magazine shares expert advice on how to make your race day tailgate amazing, from setup and menu planning to equestrian fashion, friendly betting and beautiful décor.

Wondering what to wear or how to win the Best Hat Contest? Need expert advice from a professional event planner on how to perfect your al fresco table and bar setup? Looking for recipes that are both easy and elegant? Wine & Country Life has you covered. There is even a beautiful new “Wine & Country Guest Guide” designed with watercolors to download from the website.

From fabulous fashions, equestrian table décor and horse race etiquette to food and bar recipes sure to be crowd pleasers, the Wine & Country Tailgate Guides are full of insider tips to help everyone make the most of the steeplechase, no matter whether you are attending the popular International Gold Cup, Montpelier Hunt Races, the Foxfield Races or a different equestrian event. Partners like Chloe’s of Middleburg make choosing the ideal outfit for the occasion simple while the Wine & Country team make throwing the perfect equestrian party easy with inspiring photography, recipes, expert host tips and a finely curated selection of equestrian inspired décor, tableware and accessories (including Dubarry boots) in their Charlottesville-based Wine & Country Shop.

Robin Bethke, Wine & Country’s Creative Director, enthuses about the atmosphere. “It’s always been about the luxurious food, fashion and race day set up for me. As an attendee for many years, one of my favorite tips for setting the stage is to incorporate a spectacular vintage item into the décor. The leather of a well worn saddle or the patina of your grandmother’s silver adds depth.”

“Each fall, we see friends that we don’t get to connect with through the year, so it is like a homecoming reunion. It is wonderful to spend the day outdoors enjoying the excitement of the races with them and, of course, all the delicious foods, oh which my favorite is Virginia ham biscuits. It is delicious and easy for dining al fresco,” adds Editor-in-Chief, Jennifer Bryerton.

Explore the Wine & Country Tailgate Guides to Find Your Inspiration

https://WineAndCountryLife.com/Tailgating

For interviews or images (the horse races, desserts, foods, décor, parties, field bar, etc.), please contact co-publisher, Jennifer Bryerton at 434.984.4713 or concierge@IvyLifeAndStyleMedia.com.

From Ivy Life & Style Media, founded in 1998, publishers of Wine & Country Life, a semi-annual luxury magazine of Life & Style in Virginia wine country, Wine & Country Wedding Planner, an annual art book celebrating elegant country weddings in Virginia, and CharlottesvilleFamily Life & Home Magazine, a bi-monthly parenting magazine. ​​