DXtera Launches Collaborative Initiative to Enhance Degree Progress Accuracy and Tracking
Grant Funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to Support a Demonstration Project
“The goal of the Gates Foundation Postsecondary Success strategy is to improve student outcomes and ensure that race, ethnicity, and income are not predictors of postsecondary success.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DXtera today announced that it received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to fund its Degree Progress Accuracy and Tracking Demonstration Project.
— says Dale Allen, PhD., co-founder and president of DXtera
This project will enable DXtera and its project partners Bay Path University and the University of Arizona to explore and test replicable integration solutions to the degree data challenge. The team also includes collaborating with Damour Systems and to test the viability of these solutions with their Curricular Analytics product to address the goals of the project.
Aimed at bringing data management and transparency to higher education, DXtera will use the grant to analyze the data integration, data acquisition, and management gaps associated with student progress, program pathways, and curriculum development.
“The goal of the Gates Foundation Postsecondary Success strategy is to improve student outcomes and ensure that race, ethnicity, and income are not predictors of postsecondary success. We think that our work in this project, in concert with Bay Path University and the University of Arizona will enable us to deploy more open technology solutions to support equitable education delivery” says Dale Allen, PhD., co-founder and president of DXtera.
DXtera will develop integration connectors that can be deployed and extended at our partner institutions within DXtera’s integration framework for the purpose of facilitating access to key data required from target systems (SIS, LMS, and CRM) to support degree planning and advising applications and to be tested with Damour’s Curricular Analytics services.
“I’m really looking forward to the collaboration with this community and our partners to build reusable open solutions to address this challenge,” says Jeff Merriman, co-founder, and chief technology officer of DXtera. “Learning from and playing with innovators and users will result in
academic advising and student pathway management solutions usability, accuracy, and time to deliver solutions will be improved via the integration with required data sources. The market is ready for this shift and we’re excited to be the ones helping to usher it in.”
To learn more about DXtera and data integration solutions, please visit dxtera.org.
###
About DXtera Institute
The DXtera Institute℠ is a nonprofit, member-based consortium of higher education professionals collaborating to remove technology barriers so that institution leaders, faculty, staff, and students have efficient access to information needed to transform student outcomes. With partners across the U.S. and Europe, the consortium includes some of the brightest minds in education and technology, all working together to solve critical higher education issues on a global scale. Visit dxtera.org for more information.
Patricia
+1 716-803-5203
email us here
DXtera
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn