DXtera Announces Leadership Additions to the EdSAFE AI Alliance
DXtera and Riiid Name Ed Tech Leaders to Join Executive Team
Through thought-leadership, AIED technology, and market leadership, the EdSAFE AI Alliance was created in order to accelerate technological adoption by the learning/education sector.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DXtera and Riiid, catalysts of the EdSAFE AI Alliance, today announced the appointment of two leadership positions to oversee strategy, partnerships, and community management to the global consortium of edtech leaders.
Beth Havinga joins the EdSAFE AI Alliance with extensive international experience having served on the special board of the Federal Ministry of Science, Research and Economics in Austria, as an expert in the field of “digitalization in apprenticeships", and as a member of the Expert Platform, "Digital Future: Learning. Researching. Knowledge" of the German Digital Summit by invitation of the German Federal Minister for Education. She is currently chair of the advisory board of Kids.Digilab.Berlin. In addition to creating her own consulting firm, Beth has taught in schools, managed education software and publishing houses, founded two startups, and worked with multiple education ministries, and corporations developing their digital education strategies.
Most recently, Beth was the Managing Director of both the German Alliance for Education and the European Edtech Alliance. She has considerable experience developing interoperability standards frameworks, having represented Germany as head delegate to the European Committee for Standardization of Interoperability for Learning Technologies and EdTech, and has worked closely with multiple governments and data protection agencies on national definitions for data modeling and certification.
“We’re thrilled to have an internationally known expert and manager of large-scale alliances joining the leadership team,” says EdSAFE AI Alliance co-founder, Dale Allen. “Beth brings significant talent and experience from across the education ecosystem - from a teacher to entrepreneur to facilitator with ministries of education - that will accelerate our development and strategic alignment across global activities.”
Joining Beth on the leadership team is Dr. Russell Shilling, who joins the EdSAFE AI Alliance as a Senior Strategic Advisor. He is currently the Senior Vice President for Government Solutions & Policy for Riiid Labs.
Dr. Shilling’s extensive background includes 22 Years of military service as a Navy Aerospace Experimental Psychologist Captain (retired) where he was responsible for innovation R&D for education and psychological health (games, VR, virtual humans, AI) at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Additionally, Dr. Shilling has worked with Sesame Workshop creating Military Child Programs. He was previously the Executive Director for STEM initiatives at the US Department of Education in the Obama Administration and helped create the Advanced Education Research & Development Fund (AERDF) with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, New Schools Venture Fund & Digital Promise.
“Dr. Shilling’s impressive background with AI, education, and education safety is exactly what the EdSAFE AI Alliance needs,” said Riiid Chief Officer for Equity in Learning and ESAA co-founder Jim Larimore. “We’re looking forward to growing this community with his leadership and expertise.”
To learn more about the EdSAFE AI Alliance, visit https://www.edsafeai.org/.
About EdSAFE AI Alliance
The EdSAFE AI Alliance is a global alliance of AIEd tech and education leaders committed to establishing a healthy ecosystem in the AIEd industry. Increasing numbers of AI-based educational tools (artificial intelligence, machine learning, advanced analytics, etc) are being introduced into the learning, education, and workforce market, but the market has yet to establish benchmarks to help consumers discern the quality and reliability of these new technologies.
About DXtera Institute
The DXtera Institute℠ is a nonprofit, member-based consortium of higher education professionals collaborating to remove technology barriers so that institution leaders, faculty, staff, and students have efficient access to information needed to transform student outcomes. With partners across the U.S. and Europe, the consortium includes some of the brightest minds in education and technology, all working together to solve critical higher education issues on a global scale. Visit dxtera.org for more information.
About Riiid
Riiid is a global leader in AI solutions for education, backed by more than $250 million (USD) in funding and named in the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 list of the most innovative AI startups. Please visit https://company.riiid.co/en/main
