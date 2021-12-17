Job Opportunity: District Administrator

Overview of position and responsibilities:

District Administrator (Field Supervisor 2) is responsible for district level implementation of Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part C for families of children birth to 3 with disabilities within Tennessee Early Intervention System (TEIS). This position provides supervision of professional staff who are responsible for the oversight, facilitation, and collaboration in the development, implementation, and evaluation of Individualized Family Service Plans (IFSPs) to improve child and family outcomes. The position is responsible for reviewing and analyzing data at the district level for the purpose of required federal reporting. The District Administrator is responsible for the recruitment, interviewing, hiring and training of qualified professionals who conduct IFSP meetings, and facilitates discussion and creative problem-solving decisions with IFSP team members to optimize children’s development. In addition, this position works closely with community partners through the development and implementation of the Greater Nashville Local Interagency Coordination Council and other avenues to provide the community with information and data regarding TEIS, as well as to gain input from stakeholders to further improve the overall district function. District Administrators assure adequate and qualified contracted service providers to provide pediatric services to infants and toddlers enrolled in the program in accordance with the IFSP.

This position is located in Nashville, TN.

View qualifications and other requirements, and apply:

External candidates - Visit TN.gov/Careers>hover over Apply Here>click External Candidates>search for Job ID 25407

Internal Candidates: Log into Edison using your state employee ID and password. Click Navigator - HCM - Self Service - Recruiting - Careers