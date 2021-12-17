Secretary of State John H. Merrill Has Not Endorsed Any Candidates for U.S. Senate

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, December 17, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— Secretary of State John H. Merrill has not endorsed and will not endorse any candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in the 2022 election cycle.

Secretary Merrill stated, “I have met publicly and privately with four candidates in the U.S. Senate race. I consider all of them friends, and I believe they would all represent the State of Alabama to the best of their ability. I will be excited to see the choices that are made by the registered voters in our state who cast ballots on May 24, 2022.”

###