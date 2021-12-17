Innovative Construction Group establishing operations in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Innovative Construction Group (ICG), a subsidiary of PulteGroup, Inc., today announced plans to establish operations in Florence County. The $35.6 million investment will create 179 new jobs and is part of PulteGroup, Inc.’s ongoing expansion of its ICG platform.

ICG is an off-site construction company that offers framing solutions, design services, wall panels, and other products with on-site installation to provide a full-frame shell construction process.

Located at 2570 Florence Harllee Blvd. in Florence, ICG’s new facility will increase the company’s production and distribution capabilities to meet growing demand.

The new facility is expected to be operational in the first half of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the ICG team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project. Florence County was also awarded a $1 million Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.

QUOTES

“Florence County and the entire state of South Carolina have been extremely supportive of our new operations. We have already begun hiring and look forward to moving into production early next year.” -ICG President Ryan Melin

“The 179 new jobs that ICG is bringing to Florence County will have an immediate impact on the region. We wish them the best of luck here in the Palmetto State and look forward to seeing them grow and succeed here for a long time.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We’re excited to welcome ICG to the South Carolina family. The company’s decision to invest $35.6 million and create 179 new jobs in Florence County is great news for our state and is a testament to our tremendous workforce and positive business environment.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“It’s a great day as we announce the establishment of ICG in Florence County. We are delighted ICG chose Florence County to locate, and we know that this move will not only help them to push the industry forward, but their capital investment and job creation will enhance our local economy. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with ICG.” -Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr.