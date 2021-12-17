Ability Tri-Modal expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Ability Tri-Modal, a third-generation distribution and transportation provider, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The more than $24 million investment will create 27 new jobs.

Founded in 1982, Ability Tri-Modal provides warehousing and distribution services to consumers for bicoastal service. The company also specializes in trans-loading, consolidation and deconsolidation, retail delivery and a variety of other value-added services.

Located at 3298 Benchmark Drive in North Charleston, the company’s expansion will increase storage and distribution services to support growing demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed by fall 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Ability Tri-Modal team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“We are very excited to see this building expansion project get started and be able to see it completed. We want to thank our local team members for their hard work and efforts to help put our organization in the position for expansion in the Charleston area. We also would like to thank the local vendors who support us, the Charleston County Economic Development Department and the good folks at the Port of Charleston which we utilize to serve our client base. We appreciate these new relationships and hope to continue to build on them into the future.” -Ability Tri-Modal Executive Vice President Mike Kelso

“South Carolina’s warehousing and distribution sectors are booming, and today’s expansion by Ability Tri-Modal is further proof of how companies find success in our state. We congratulate Ability Tri-Modal on their growth as they expand to serve even more clients.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina is growing as a leader in global connectivity, and today’s announcement by Ability Tri-Modal will only bolster our credentials. I’m proud to see the strong partnership between our state and this terrific company continue to thrive.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The announcement by Ability Tri-Modal is another reason why we work each day to make Charleston County business-friendly. We continue to attract private investment, strengthen the regional economy and create new opportunities for business and residents. Congratulations to Ability Tri-Modal on their expansion.” –Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor