2021-12-15 11:58:28.647 Springfield Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

A Springfield man won a $50,000 prize in the Nov. 27 Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Arna’s Food Mart, 4912 W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield, and matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number.

The winner claimed his prize at the Missouri Lottery regional office in Springfield on Nov. 29.

The win marks the 50th out of 53 times a Missouri player has won a $50,000 Powerball prize so far in 2021. It was also the sixth of seven such tickets sold in Springfield this year.

The winning numbers for the Nov. 27 drawing were 8, 32, 55, 64 and 66 with a Powerball number of 10.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in Greene County won more than $52.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $21.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.