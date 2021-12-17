Massachusetts Unemployment & Job Estimates for November 2021 

Boston, MA — The state’s November total unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point at 5.4 percent, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 16,800 jobs in November. This follows last month’s revised gain of 26,400 jobs. The largest over the month private sector job gains were in Leisure and Hospitality, Professional, Scientific, and Business Services, and Educational and Health Services. Since the employment trough in April 2020, Massachusetts has gained 519,500 jobs.

From November 2020 to November 2021, BLS estimates Massachusetts gained 196,000 jobs. The largest over the year gains occurred in Leisure and Hospitality; Professional, Scientific, and Business Services; and Education and Health Services.

The November unemployment rate was 1.2 percentage points above the national rate of 4.2 percent reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The labor force increased by 14,100 from 3,726,300 in October, as 8,200 more residents were employed, and 5,900 more residents were unemployed over the month.

Over the year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 3.0 percentage points.

The state’s labor force participation rate – the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks – was up three-tenths of a percentage point at 66.3 percent. Compared to November 2020, the labor force participation rate is up 0.4 percentage points.

November 2021 Employment Overview

Leisure and Hospitality gained 5,400 (+1.7%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 53,900 (+20.4%) jobs were added.

Professional and Business Services gained 3,400 (+0.5%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 44,200 (+7.7%) jobs were added.

Education and Health Services gained 2,200 (+0.3%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 26,300 (+3.5%) jobs were added.

Construction gained 1,900 (+1.1%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 10,700 (+6.7%) jobs were added.

Other Services gained 1,100 (+0.9%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 6,600 (+5.8%) jobs were added.

Manufacturing gained 700 (+0.3%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 9,000 (+3.9%) jobs were added.

Financial Activities gained 300 (+0.1%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 1,400 (+0.6%) jobs were added.

Government gained 2,000 (+0.5%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 18,300 (+4.3%) jobs were added.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities lost 100 jobs (0.0%) over the month. Over the year, 18,700 (+3.4%) jobs were added.

Information lost 200 (-0.2%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 6,800 (+7.8%) jobs were added.

Labor Force Overview

The November estimates show 3,537,500 Massachusetts residents were employed and 202,900 were unemployed, for a total labor force of 3,740,400. The unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point at 5.4 percent. Over the month, the November labor force was up by 14,100 from 3,726,300 in October, with 8,100 more residents employed and 5,900 more residents unemployed. The labor force participation rate, the share of working age population employed and unemployed, was up by 0.3 percentage point at 66.3 percent. The labor force was up 18,900 from the November 2020 estimate of 3,721,600, as 129,200 more residents were employed and 110,400 fewer residents were unemployed.

The unemployment rate is based on a monthly sample of households. The job estimates are derived from a monthly sample survey of employers. As a result, the two statistics may exhibit different monthly trends.

NOTES:

The labor force is the sum of the numbers of employed residents and those unemployed, that is residents not working but actively seeking work in the last four weeks. Estimates may not add up to the total labor force due to rounding.

For further information on seasonal adjustment methodology, please refer to the Bureau of Labor Statistics website https://www.bls.gov.

Local area unemployment statistics for November 2021 will be released on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The preliminary December 2021 and revised November 2021 unemployment rate, labor force and job estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, January 21, 2022. See the 2021 Media Advisory annual schedule for a complete list of release dates.

Detailed labor market information is available at www.mass.gov/lmi.

