Midland Trust Now Allows IRAs to Hold Cryptocurrency Directly With TradeStation

Through new improvements, Midland now allows IRA investors to skip the single-member LLC step and invest in cryptocurrency directly through TradeStation.

Having the option to trade directly in an IRA with TradeStation opens more opportunities for our investors and makes the crypto investment process easy for our IRA holders.” — Dave Owens, President & CEO of Midland Trust Company

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Trust is now offering IRA investors the ability to hold cryptocurrency directly with TradeStation. Midland clients have always had the ability to hold Futures or Equities accounts in their IRAs with TradeStation, but now, they’re also able to hold crypto as well.

Midland Trust has seen an increase in demand for trading cryptocurrency using retirement funds. There are benefits to cryptocurrency IRAs in that the gains grow with tax advantages. For investors using a Traditional IRA, gains earned trading crypto are tax-deferred until the IRA holder takes a distribution. For those with a Roth IRA, the gains grow tax-free. So, it’s easy to see why cryptocurrency has become a more popular investment option among IRA investors.

Previously, for an IRA holder to invest in cryptocurrency with TradeStation, they would have to open a single-member LLC in the name of their IRA. Now, clients can fund their TradeStation cryptocurrency account directly from their IRA at Midland. Clients don’t have to worry about creating a wallet or choosing an exchange with their TradeStation account. It’s all provided for them. James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto, a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, says, “With the rollout of this enhancement to TradeStation’s Self-Directed IRAs, we are excited to offer customers the ability to own crypto assets as they plan for retirement.”

Midland Trust Company, as the IRA Custodian, will continue to handle all tax reporting and recordkeeping for IRAs, allowing investors to focus on trading. Dave Owens, president & CEO of Midland, says, “At Midland, we strive to make investing in alternatives easily accessible, and the cryptocurrency market is a rapidly growing investment class.” He continues by saying, “Having the option to trade directly in an IRA with TradeStation opens more opportunities for our investors and makes the crypto investment process easy for our IRA holders.”

Midland Trust Company and its affiliates are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way connected to TradeStation or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates. Midland does not provide investment, legal, tax, or financial advice. The account holder or authorized representative must direct all investment transactions, choose the account’s investment(s), and conduct due diligence.