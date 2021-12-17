Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,294 in the last 365 days.

Free Webinar: Reporting Out-of-State Sales by Delivery Destination

Friday, December 17, 2021 | 08:14am

NASHVILLE ⎯ Join the Department of Revenue on December 28 at 9 am Central time for its latest free tax webinar covering reporting out-of-state sales by delivery destination, including important changes to the filing process for these sales.

Register for the webinar here.

The December 28 webinar is part of a series of webinars the department offers each month to give the public an opportunity to learn more about tax topics. The recorded sessions and dates for future webinars are also available on Revenue’s website.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###

You just read:

Free Webinar: Reporting Out-of-State Sales by Delivery Destination

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.