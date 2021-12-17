Perrin Conferences to Host Virtual PFAS Litigation Conference
This conference brings together plaintiff and defense attorneys, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals to discuss current and future PFAS litigation.
Perrin Conferences recognizes that education about PFAS is so important in understanding these dangerous chemicals. We are thrilled that this conference has generated such immense interest.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is pleased to host a virtual conference entitled, “Impact of PFAS of Environmental Litigation” on Thursday, January 13, 2022. This one-day conference features leaders in environmental litigation speaking on the complexities of the litigation, insurance, risks, and regulatory impacts of PFAS now and in the future.
The panel topics include:
• Current Litigation and MDL Status Update
• Insuring, Remediating and Litigating PFAS Claims
• PFAS in the Due Diligence Process and Regulatory Impacts of Those Changes
• Emerging Contaminants: New Risks and Regulations
• PFAS Pre-Treatment Programs
• 2022 and Beyond: Changes Coming and Impacts on Insureds
“Perrin Conferences recognizes that education about PFAS and emerging contaminants is so important in understanding these dangerous chemicals. We are thrilled that this conference has generated such immense interest,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President and CEO of Perrin Conferences.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from:
• Timothy A. Bannister, LPG, Senior Project Manager, SESCO Group, Indianapolis, IN
• Rick Braun, Esq., Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP, Detroit, MI
• Sara C. Brothers, Divisional Vice President, Director of Technical Support, Great American Insurance Group, New York, NY
• Kegan A. Brown, Esq., Latham & Watkins LLP, New York, NY
• Scott A. Davis, Esq., Husch Blackwell LLP, Dallas, TX
• Jessica K. Farrell, Esq., Marten Law LLP, Seattle, WA
• John P. Gardella, Esq., CMBG3, Boston, MA
• Stephanie L. Gase, Esq., Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP, Dallas, TX
• Scott R. Green, P.G., First Environment, Inc., Butler, NJ
• Miranda Henning, Managing Principal, Integral, Portland, ME
• T. David Hoyle, Esq., Motley Rice LLC, Mt. Pleasant, SC
• Nicholas M. Insua, Esq., Anderson Kill, Newark, NJ
• Richard A. Janisch, Esq., Principal, Arcina Risk Group LLC, Los Angeles, CA
• Elizabeth Krol, National Client Director, EBI Consulting, Burlington, MA
• Frank Pagone, PhD, CIH, RHP Risk Management, Chicago, IL
• Robert W. Petti, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC, Chicago, IL
• Nicholas C. Rigano, Esq., Rigano LLC, Melville, NY
• Steven D. Urgo, Esq., Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, Philadelphia, PA
About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
