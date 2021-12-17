Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,247 in the last 365 days.

Alpha23 Teases New Mixtape with Release of Hot New Single "100K (50K Remix)"

"100K (50K Remix)" by Alpha23

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 has been tremendously fruitful to say the least for independent rapper Alpha23, who has been dropping fire music left and right in the past 12 months, like no other artist in the game. The buzzing hip hop star's impressive discography has been very recently decorated with his dopest music to date, as he continues to tease the release of his new mixtape "Supply and Demand", which is set to drop some time in January 2022.

With 10 promising tracks on the mixtape, the lineup becomes even more enticing to dedicated fans, as he drops his latest single "100K (50K Remix)", which opens with the sickest beat, crediting multi-platinum and gold producer, "CedDidit”.

Alpha23 raps cheekily on the opening line:
"I figured I'd just come back on this 50 grand sh**, but this is a hundred cause, well, you be the judge for yourself" -- An obvious nod to its predecessor, "50K" which boasted a heavy bass and clever lyricism, written and delivered masterfully by Alpha23.

The high energy track will certainly be a crowd favorite, as Alpha23 celebrates his well-deserved success. Much owed to this year's unmatched grind, this success is evident in his newfound status both in the music industry, as well as social media, more specifically Instagram where @simply_alpha now sits at 170K followers and climbing. Halfway through the dope record, he raps, "Remember, don't ever forget, man. Success is the very best option. Look at me, I'm the sh**, man."

"100K (50K Remix)" by Alpha23 is out now. Click "HERE" to listen.

Check out more of his multimillion streaming music on www.theonlyalpha.com

Businesses interested in partnership or media opportunities can visit the Official Website www.theonlyalpha.com or send an email to mvmentglobal@gmail.com.


MVMENT/iExclusive Enterprises, Inc.
MVMENT Global
+1 864-869-8693
email us here

You just read:

Alpha23 Teases New Mixtape with Release of Hot New Single "100K (50K Remix)"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.