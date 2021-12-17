Alpha23 Teases New Mixtape with Release of Hot New Single "100K (50K Remix)"
EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 has been tremendously fruitful to say the least for independent rapper Alpha23, who has been dropping fire music left and right in the past 12 months, like no other artist in the game. The buzzing hip hop star's impressive discography has been very recently decorated with his dopest music to date, as he continues to tease the release of his new mixtape "Supply and Demand", which is set to drop some time in January 2022.
With 10 promising tracks on the mixtape, the lineup becomes even more enticing to dedicated fans, as he drops his latest single "100K (50K Remix)", which opens with the sickest beat, crediting multi-platinum and gold producer, "CedDidit”.
Alpha23 raps cheekily on the opening line:
"I figured I'd just come back on this 50 grand sh**, but this is a hundred cause, well, you be the judge for yourself" -- An obvious nod to its predecessor, "50K" which boasted a heavy bass and clever lyricism, written and delivered masterfully by Alpha23.
The high energy track will certainly be a crowd favorite, as Alpha23 celebrates his well-deserved success. Much owed to this year's unmatched grind, this success is evident in his newfound status both in the music industry, as well as social media, more specifically Instagram where @simply_alpha now sits at 170K followers and climbing. Halfway through the dope record, he raps, "Remember, don't ever forget, man. Success is the very best option. Look at me, I'm the sh**, man."
"100K (50K Remix)" by Alpha23 is out now. Click "HERE" to listen.
Check out more of his multimillion streaming music on www.theonlyalpha.com
Businesses interested in partnership or media opportunities can visit the Official Website www.theonlyalpha.com or send an email to mvmentglobal@gmail.com.
MVMENT/iExclusive Enterprises, Inc.
