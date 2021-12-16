THACO ships its first 870 semi-trailers to US market

VIETNAM, December 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Trường Hải Auto Corporation (THACO) held an exportation ceremony at PTSC Dung Quất Port on Wednesday to mark its first shipment of 870 semi-trailers to the US.

This shipment is part of a deal between THACO and PITTS Enterprises to export 40,500 semi-trailers worth US$565 million to the US in the next two years.

According to plan, THACO will deliver the first 870 semi-trailers on December 15, then 1,400 on January 3, 2022, and 1,200 on February, 7, 2022, followed by a monthly average of 1,200 in subsequent months.

Shipments will be transported on RORO cargo ships by the US-based international transportation company Liberty Global Logistics.

At the ceremony, the two corporations also signed an agreement that makes THACO the exclusive supplier of semi-trailers to PITTS Enterprises.

To meet the demand in the US market and make in-roads into other markets such as Japan, Canada and Australia, THACO is investing heavily in a new factory with cutting-edge technologies.

The factory is expected to reach a capacity of 20,000 products per year and go into operation in June 2022.

Additionally, THACO is also developing logistic systems in Chu Lai (Quảng Nam) and the central provinces of Việt Nam to cut transportation cost between the North and the South.

Notably, Chu Lai Port belonging to THACO has expanded in scale and upgraded the entire service chain to achieve its target of becoming a major international freight forwarding hub for import and export of goods in the region. — VNS