International standard logistics centre opens in Đà Nẵng

VIETNAM, December 17 -

An inauguration of the Vinatrans logistics Đà Nẵng centre in Hòa Cầm Industrial zone in Đà Nẵng City. It's the largest international standard logistics centre in the central region. VNS Photo Công Thành

ĐÀ NẴNG — Vinatrans Đà Nẵng, an international freight forwarder, has officially put into operation the first international standard logistics centre in the central region after nine months of construction and difficulties with COVID-19.

The Vinatrans logistics Đà Nẵng centre, which was built on an area of more than 10,000sq.m with an investment of VNĐ120 billion (US$5.2 million) in Hòa Cầm Industrial Zone, will offer A cold/chilled storage system for 13,500 pallets.

It’s the second international cold storage project that Vinatrans Đà Nẵng has built in the IZ after it opened the first 16,200sq.m logistic centre with an investment of US$2.4 million in 2015.

The largest logistics centre in the central region will serve local and FDI investors in the region with a high-quality warehouse for worldwide exports and importers, supporting businesses in the COVID-19 economic recovery time.

The debut of the logistic centre will also help Đà Nẵng build as an international-standard logistics centre for Việt Nam, ASEAN and the Asia Pacific region by 2030.

A section of cold/chill storage in the newly debuted Vinatrans logistics Đà Nẵng centre. VNS Photo Công Thành

Đà Nẵng has been developing a logistics zone in the northwest part of the city on 312 hectares with a total investment of VNĐ14 trillion, which include a series of logistics centres linked by a system of roads and rail lines, and newly designed Liên Chiểu deep-sea port, hi-tech park, an inland clearance depot railway and international-standard warehouse.

Director of the Vinatrans Đà Nẵng branch Nguyễn Tấn Mẫn said the tailor-made SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) storage also provided various logistics services of air and sea freight, bulk cargo and trucks in connection with the trading route in the East-West Economic Corridor and a system of deep seaports at Tiên Sa and Liên Chiểu, as well as airports

He said Đà Nẵng and the central region had been lacking completed logistics centres as well as international standard storage, and the introduction of the Vinatrans logistics in Đà Nẵng would fill a hole in the logistics industry of central Việt Nam. — VNS