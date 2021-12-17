Viettel’s brand takes No 1 position for 6th consecutive year

VIETNAM, December 17 -

Viettel's brand value accounts for about 33 per cent of the top 10 brands in Việt Nam’s total value. — Photo courtesy of Viettel

HÀ NỘI — Viettel continued to hold the No 1 position in the ranking of Top 50 most valuable brands in Việt Nam (Vietnam 50) in 2021 with a valuation of more than US$6 billion.

The information was announced by the world's leading brand valuation company Brand Finance in mid-December.

This is also the 6th consecutive year Viettel has held the leading position in Brand Finance’s ranking with the brand value increasing by $260 million compared to the previous year.

In the 2021 ranking (brandirectory.com/rankings/vietnam), Viettel's brand is worth 2.2 times more than the following brand and equivalent to the total value of the three brands in the next positions.

Brand Finance's ranking also shows that Viettel's brand value accounts for about 33 per cent of the top 10 brands in Việt Nam’s total value ($18.18 billion).

At the beginning of 2021, Viettel was also listed in Brand Finance's list of Top 500 most valuable brands in the world. Accordingly, Viettel was at 325th position, up 32 places compared to 2020 and is the only telecommunications brand in Southeast Asia present in this ranking.

As COVID-19 caused serious challenges to the global economy during the past two years, the brand value of many leading enterprises in countries inside and outside the region has decreased. This is clearly visible in other Brand Finance rankings such as Singapore 100, Malaysia 100, Indonesia 100. In Vietnam 50, the leading group of Vietnamese enterprises basically maintain the same brand value or slightly improved compared to 2020.

Brand Finance has started to calculate and put Viettel's brand value in the ranking seven times between 2014 and 2021. The Viettel brand has been presented in 14 different categories of Brand Finance, in which it has a ranking of the strongest, most valuable brands globally; biggest brand in Việt Nam; and best telecom brand. — VNS