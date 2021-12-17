Farmers market opens in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, December 17 -

Visitors look at products at the market. — VNA/VNS Photo Bích Hồng

HÀ NỘI — Farmers from all over the country have brought their products to a farmers market, taking place from December 17-19 in Hà Nội.

The market, a promotional event for Vietnamese agricultural products organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, aims to connect farmers with consumers in the capital city and surrounding provinces.

The ministry also hopes to spread a message of the importance of food safety, promote organic products, and for the event to be an opportunity for farmers to learn good practices.

Director of the department for agricultural products Đào Văn Hồ said the stores at the market met all safety and product origin requirements and that they represented the best Vietnamese products on offer, especially those from large agricultural centres including Sơn La, Hà Nội, Lạng Sơn, Đồng Tháp, Vĩnh Long, Tiền Giang, Tây Ninh, Kiên Giang, Gia Lai and Đắk Lắk.

The market is located at 489 Hoàng Quốc Việt, Cầu Giấy District. — VNS