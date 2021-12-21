Spain and Portugal still keen to welcome Expats in 2022, despite visa changes

Sitges, Barcelona Portugal and Spain immigration requirements are changing in 2022. Where Can I Live Logo

Changes to popular visas show that both Spain and Portugal are still keen to welcome Expats in 2022. However, the changes mean that budgets should be reviewed.

Anyone planning to retire in Spain or move to Portugal using the D7 or non-lucrative visa will need to do a quick budget review to ensure they meet the new financial requirements for 2022.” — Alastair Johnson