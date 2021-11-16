Where Can I Live launches their 2022 Moving to Spain Guide amidst surging British demand for Spanish homes.
Where Can I Live has released their 2022 Moving to Spain Guide. The step-by-step guide is issued amidst a surge in British demand for Spanish property.
We love almost everything about living in Spain. Getting tangled in red-tape and not knowing where to turn is the exception!”SITGES, BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visa and Expat advice service Where Can I Live has launched a brand-new guide to moving to Spain. The comprehensive and easy-to-use 2022 Moving to Spain Guide covers every element of the process involved in moving to Spain from overseas.
“We love almost everything about living in Spain. Getting tangled in red-tape and not knowing where to turn is the exception!” comments Where Can I Live CEO Alison Johnson. “We knew that others would benefit from the knowledge we’ve gained, so we’re delighted to be sharing such a wealth of information.”
Alison and her husband Alastair lived in the UK, South Africa, Hong Kong and Australia before settling in Spain, where they have resided for the past six years. The couple has drawn on their own experiences and those of other Expats in Spain to create the guide. It also features tips and insights from local experts, covering topics ranging from immigration to private health insurance.
The release of the free Where Can I Live 2022 Moving to Spain Guide is timely, with figures showing a recent surge in British appetite for Spanish property. Figures from homebuilder Taylor Wimpey España for October show that Britons are now buying more homes in Spain than any other nationality.
“With British families showing strong interest in buying homes in Spain right now, we wanted to do all we could to make moving here as easy as possible,” continues Where Can I Live CEO Alison. “We’ve moved abroad four times, and there is no doubt that moving to Spain was the most challenging move of them all. Finding the right people to help was very hard. We didn’t have a clue where to start or what to do.”
The new guide includes referrals to local experts, information on renting a property in Spain, and a guide to visas, residence permits and navigating immigration-related red tape. And, there are Expat-tested tips for learning Spanish, plus practical information on healthcare and health insurance in Spain and an overview of travel and transportation options. And to keep on top of everything, the guide includes a detailed checklist and a month-by-month plan for a smooth moving experience.
The 2022 Moving to Spain Guide is free to download from the Where Can I Live website.
For further details, visit https://wherecani.live/ or email info@wherecani.live.
